HCD Releases Research and Development of Fibre Coil

The international atomizing manufacturer HCD (Huachengda) released new research and development of Fibre Coil technology, reports PR Newswire.

The Fibre Coil is a new generation of technology developed in view of international flavor bans, aiming to solve the problems of the taste of electronic cigarette products and the degree of reduction of the traditional tobacco flavor, according to a press release.

The two most popular carburetor materials in the market are ceramic coil and cotton core. Chen Ping, CEO and chief engineer of HCD, said the current ceramic coils are tough and easy to assemble, but due to technical limitations, their fine and small pore structure leads to unstable liquid discharge, as juices with higher viscosity, such as tobacco flavor, cannot flow smoothly.

“Considering the different characteristics of tobacco flavor and fruit flavor juice, HCD has come up with an optimized tobacco flavor through its evaporator,” said Chen. “Ideally, different flavors of juice would require different evaporators, just as one key only opens one lock.”

To achieve this goal, HCD has invested heavily in research and development to develop a new type of Fibre Coil, which it filed a patent for in 2021. The Fibre Coil is made by breaking the fibers into a pulp and then “sticking together” with an adhesive to ensure the consistency of the material while improving uniformity, stability and vaporization.

Currently, the company has CottonX, a larger coil suitable for disposable e-cigarettes, and Fibre Coil, a smaller, more compact coil still under development for pod system electronic nicotine-delivery system products.