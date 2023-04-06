Ispire Technology IPO Price Set

Ispire Technology Inc. announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 2,700,000 shares of its common stock offered at a price to the public of $7 per share.

In addition, the company also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 405,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, according to a press release.

The shares began trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market on April 4 under the ticker symbol “ISPR.”

The initial public offering is expected to close on April 6, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Proceeds from the offering will be used as follows:

Approximately 35 percent to develop manufacturing operations in Vietnam and the United States;

Approximately 25 percent for research and development activities, which include efforts to develop new products and new vaping technology;

Approximately 20 percent for the marketing and promotion of the company’s branded products; and

The balance of approximately 20 percent for general administration and working capital.

U.S. Tiger Securities Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. TFI Securities and Futures Limited and Prime Number Capital LLC are acting as underwriters for the offering.

In addition, 1,750,000 shares of common stock may be offered by two selling stockholders pursuant to the prospectus.

These shares may be sold from time to time by the selling stockholders, who have not engaged any underwriter in connection with any sales they may make. The company will not receive any proceeds from sales by the selling stockholders.

Previously, Shenzhen-based Aspire Global, parent to Ispire, applied to U.S. regulators to withdraw its New York Stock Exchange listing application.