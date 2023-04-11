Public Hearing for Manufacturing Rules Tomorrow

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will hold a public hearing tomorrow, April 12, concerning its proposed guidelines for vaping product manufacturers. When finalizing its rules, the agency weighs the public’s perspective and the perspectives of stakeholders like the vapor manufacturing companies that produce the products.

The FDA will also bring together its Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee on May 18 to get the opinions of those independent experts. The proposed rules would apply to all FDA-regulated bulk and finished tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco and e-cigarettes.

The hearing is an opportunity for the public to verbally comment on the agency’s proposed rule “Requirements for Tobacco Product Manufacturing Practice.” The FDA is proposing new requirements for vaping and other tobacco product manufacturers regarding the manufacture, design, packing and storage of their products.

Registration also includes a “listen-only” option for those who want to attend the session but do not want to request to speak.

When announcing the hearing, the FDA said speaking spots were limited, and the agency could not guarantee that it would be able to accommodate all requests. The agency asked groups and organizations to select a single spokesperson to help the agency hear as many different perspectives as possible.

Registration to provide oral comments closed on March 31, 2023. The oral session will be recorded, and a transcript will be added to the docket of the proposed rule.