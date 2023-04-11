UK Smokers Encouraged to Swap Cigs for Vapes

Up to 1 million smokers will be encouraged to swap their cigarettes for vapes, according to the British government. Pregnant women will be offered financial incentives to switch, reports Reuters.

“Up to two out of three lifelong smokers will die from smoking. Cigarettes are the only product on sale which will kill you if used correctly,” Health Minister Neil O’Brien will say in a speech later on Tuesday, the government said.

“We will offer a million smokers new help to quit. We will be funding a new national ‘swap to stop’ scheme—the first of its kind in the world.”