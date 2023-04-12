Broughton Joins UKVIA, Launches Compliance Package

Broughton has joined the U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) as the 2023 vaping awareness month, VApril, kicks off. Nveed Chaudhary, chief scientific and regulatory officer at Broughton, attended a meeting of industry experts at the Houses of Parliament to encourage more regulatory rigor in applying U.K. vape regulation to protect consumers, according to a press release. The event provided a platform for key stakeholders to discuss the current state of the vaping industry and explore ways to improve public health outcomes.

“Recent compliance issues with some manufacturers could impact consumer trust in vapes in the U.K.,” said John Dunne, UKVIA director. “Quality control and analytical testing experts Broughton joining UKVIA at this time illustrates the importance of product quality and safety to ensuring the continued transition of smokers away from cigarettes.

“At UKVIA, we believe vapes have a key role to play in helping reduce death and disease caused by smoking. Ensuring vape safety is of the utmost importance to us and our members, and as a group, we’re advocating for stronger action against noncompliant vapes. This should include faster removal of noncompliant products, complete testing of products and greater penalties for manufacturers and retailers who break the rules.”

Broughton has also introduced a new U.K. and European Union Vape Compliance Package to help address concerns about vape regulatory compliance. The service will focus on labeling, packaging, nicotine strength, fill volume and banned ingredients.

Manufacturers, distributors and retailers who use the compliance package will receive a Certificate of Analysis that verifies their products’ compliance with current U.K. or EU regulations.