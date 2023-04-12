Film Selectively Obscures Tobacco Ads

Sangbo Corp., an optical film manufacturer, has developed a film that selectively prevents convenience store cigarette ads from being seen from the outside, according to Korea Bizwire.

The film allows people to view the inside of convenience stores from outside while selectively hiding cigarette ads. Stores in Korea have been required to use opaque sheets on their windows since July 2021 to prevent cigarette ads from being seen from the outside. Opaque sheets have been criticized, however, because crimes committed inside stores cannot be seen from the outside, leaving workers at risk.