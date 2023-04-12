Serbia Introduces Fines for Underage Vape Sales

Merchants caught selling e-cigarettes or other tobacco products to minors in Serbia risk a fine of RSD50,000 ($469), following a recent amendment to the Law on Consumer Protection, reports EurActive.

The revision fills a void in an area that was previously unregulated. According to Serbia’s Internal and Foreign Trade Ministry, the law did not define e-cigarettes or ban their underage sales.

The ministry believes electronic nicotine-delivery systems present a significant health problem, encouraging nicotine addiction and exposing users to carcinogenic substances. They also increase the likelihood that individuals will start using other tobacco products, such as cigarettes, according to the ministry.

“The conclusion of all conducted research is that by consuming an electronic cigarette, with or without nicotine filling, not only water vapor is sent into the air but also a number of chemicals. The harmful effects of these products reflect on the health of individuals and intensively spread to all components of the environment,” it stated.

The changed law prohibits the sale, service and gifting of electronic cigarettes with or without nicotine as well as other products intended for smoking, snorting, sucking, chewing or inhaling vapor to persons under 18. It also bans persons under 18 from selling such products.