Beco Launches Two Products in Germany

BecoVape has launched two new products in Germany: Beco Beak600 and Beco Mate, according to BusinessWire.

Beco Beak600 has an ergonomic mouthpiece design that follows the curve of the mouth and is specifically designed to provide a stable one-hand grip. Beco Mate is said to offer a new alternative for cigarette users.

“We are very excited to introduce these two new products in Germany,” said Beco’s CEO. “We have worked hard to develop products that are not only innovative but also practical and useful for our customers. The specialized heating system and airflow design direct the airflow to deliver smooth inhales. Beco made 10,000 designs to find the perfect fit of the mouthpiece and combine it with a compact design.”

The brand plans to expand its product line. However, the issue of how to become more environmentally friendly is top of mind for the brand. To address this issue, Beco has developed a recycling program.