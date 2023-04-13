    Imperial On Track to Meet Full-Year Guidance

    Image: Tobacco Reporter archive

    Imperial Brands is on track to deliver full-year results in line with expectations and the company’s guidance of low-single-digit constant currency net revenue growth. Over the next three years, the company continues to expect operating profit growth to accelerate to a mid-single-digit CAGR at constant currency.

    The company has seen a robust tobacco pricing and stable aggregate market share across its top 5 combustible markets against a strong comparator.

    Product launches across vapor, heated tobacco and modern oral have driven next-generation product net revenue growth.

    First-half group adjusted operating profit is expected to be at a similar level to last year on a constant currency basis. Tobacco and next-generation product (NGP) adjusted operating profit has been impacted by the planned increase in NGP investment, the impact of the company’s exit from Russia and the continued unwind of Covid-19. Growth in distribution adjusted operating profit has helped to mitigate these headwinds.

    Imperial is on track to meet full-year expectations and its guidance of growing revenue and operating profit. The company completed £523 million ($654.82 million) of the fiscal year 2023 £1 billion share buyback as part of an ongoing program of capital returns.

    The interim results for the six months ended March 31, 2023, will be announced on May 16, 2023.

    Tags:

    © 2023, Tobacco Reporter. All rights reserved