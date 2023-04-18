Glo Hyper Marketing Under Scrutiny

Italian regulators are investigating BAT and Amazon for potentially misleading advertising for the Glo Hyper X2 tobacco-heating product, reports Reuters.

According to the Italian Competition Authority, the companies have made it insufficiently clear to consumers that Glo Hyper X2 is a nicotine-based product and that it is intended for an adult audience. The agency also said it had seen the product being marketed as “nicotine-free.”

“The omission and/or deceptiveness of this essential information” in advertising could influence consumers’ decisions and expose them, “minors in particular,” to the risk of unknowingly damaging their health, the Competition Authority said.

A spokesperson for BAT said the company was committed to responsible marketing in addition to the requirements set by local applicable laws.

“We are available to cooperate with the Italian Competition Authority to ensure a swift conclusion of these proceedings,” the spokesperson added.