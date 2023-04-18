KT&G Assists Tobacco Growers

KT&G volunteers helped tobacco growers in Nong’am-myeon plant about 20,000 seedlings on April 14. Since 2017, KT&G workers have been assisting tobacco farmers, who face difficulties recruiting labor in South Korea.

“KT&G engages in employee volunteer activities every year to support the activities of leaf tobacco farms, which have a problem of labor shortages,” said Kim Jeong-ho, director of KT&G’s raw materials department, in a statement. “We will continue to make the best efforts for mutual growth with farmers.”

Since 2013, KT&G has also provided KRW3.34 billion ($2.53 million) in financial support to tobacco growers. The money has paid for scholarships and medical checkups, among other things.