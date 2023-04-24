Scandinavian Tobacco Group Acquires XQS

Scandinavian Tobacco Group is acquiring substantially all assets of XQS International in Sweden The transaction value consists of an upfront payment as well as an earnout agreement, STG announced in a press note.

Assuming all targets are met, the total purchase price will be about DKK150 million ($22.19 million), and it will be fully financed by cash at hand and debt.

XQS is active in smoke-free products, and its products are primarily sold in Sweden. In 2022, XQS’ reported net sales were about DKK50 million with a low single-digit EBITDA margin and a total volume of 3 million cans.