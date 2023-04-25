Singapore: Smoking Cost Up

The cost of cigarettes and alcoholic beverages in Singapore has increased by 11 percent from the previous year, according to the latest data from the Singapore Department of Statistics, reports The Star.

The price increase follows a 15 percent excise duty increase for tobacco products included in the government’s 2023 budget.

Singapore’s key consumer price gauge rose 5 percent in March, slightly lower than the forecast 5.1 percent increase.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said that core inflation will remain elevated in the next few months but should progressively ease in the second half of 2023 and end the year significantly lower.