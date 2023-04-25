Unfit for the Counter

Where Are Brands Falling Short?

As a leading authority on vape regulations, we at Arcus Compliance understand how complex the road to a compliant status can actually be and recognize the challenges of meeting legal obligations.

Even those with the best intentions can fall foul of regulations if they don’t have the right knowledge, and our job is to help them navigate this often difficult terrain.

In fact, we conducted an industry-wide analysis that uncovered the most common ways that vaping products fall short of regulatory requirements. These included:

inadequate checks to ensure e-liquid recipes do not contain inappropriate substances in specific markets;

copying competitors’ labeling;

notifying the wrong product type to the regulator;

reusing former identifier codes for new products; and

lacking systems for tracking adverse safety events.

In many cases, these can be put down as simple mistakes, but errors like these can make the regulatory process more expensive and complicated for brands.

They can also bring a product’s journey to approval to a grinding halt and land it in hot water with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the body responsible for overseeing the U.K. market.

It’s critical that brands avoid these common pitfalls and ensure their vape products are up to standard across the board, especially when tensions over industry compliance are so high.

Wholesalers and retailers must also step up and play a role here by demanding only the highest levels of compliance from products and brands, not only to protect their own reputations but also the reputation of the entire sector.

Recognizing the need for further regulatory support in the industry, Arcus Compliance recently teamed up with distributor Phoenix 2 Retail to deliver a “Pre 2 Post-Market Compliance Testing Program.”

This collaborative effort aims to support and maintain industry standards while also encouraging the evolution of policies that raise the bar when it comes to responsibility.

Sadly, there’s no denying that a small pool of traders are knowingly going against the law to line their own pockets—typically by selling to minors or pedaling youth-appealing products.

They cast a dark cloud over our industry and deserve to feel the full force of the law, which is why I welcome the recent comments of Neil O’Brien, the parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department of Health and Social Care, to clamp down on regulatory noncompliance, set up a Trading Standards “flying squad” to enforce the rules and tackle illicit vapes and underage sales and to set up a national test purchasing scheme—something for which the U.K. Vaping Industry Association has long been advocating.

Policies like these represent a significant forward step in combatting the noncompliant sector, and I’m confident that they can be the foundation on which we can level up accountability and responsibility in the U.K. vaping arena.

By coming down hard on those who flout the law, policymakers can protect young people, prevent underage sales and allow the compliant vape industry to thrive.