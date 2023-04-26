Focus on Harm Reduction

James Murphy, director of research and science at BAT, opened by saying that tobacco harm reduction is simple in concept: the switching of people who wish to use nicotine from risky forms of combustible tobacco products to lower risk tobacco and nicotine products. He noted that THR was the reason he joined the industry as a scientist almost 20 years ago, and that motivation remains today as the principal driver for coming to work each morning. His focus is making THR the centerpiece for all of BAT’s scientific research efforts.

Murphy outlined that the challenges to THR are many, but they are outweighed by the opportunities for reducing the health impact of the industry across the globe if stakeholders get it right. He sets out four key topic areas for his remarks: 1) the benefits of THR for reducing the impact of the industry on global public health; 2) the key challenges facing THR; 3) the need for a common view on the race to zero combustion; and 4) the importance of science.

Murphy stated that adult smokers who wish to continue to use nicotine now have access to a range of reduced-risk products that are better for them and for those around them. In countries that have embraced the concept of THR, including Sweden, the U.K., Japan and the U.S., there have been significant declines in smoking rates as smokers have migrated to noncombustible products, such as heated-tobacco products, vapor products and oral nicotine and tobacco products. Real-world evidence continues to be collected that indicates improvements in quality of life and lower instances of smoking-related morbidity when noncombustible products displace cigarettes.

Murphy gave an overview of upcoming opportunities for THR to be discussed globally, including the U.K. government’s upcoming publication of a new tobacco control plan, the COP10 meeting in Panama, the recommendations from the Reagan-Udall Foundation’s evaluation of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products, and proposals in 2024 from the EU around the third Tobacco Products Directive (TPD).

He set out four key challenges on THR: 1) objective science remaining at the core of the debate, with agreed frameworks for all stakeholders on assessing the risk profile of noncombustibles; 2) ensuring each country offers consumer access to regulated noncombustibles; 3) regulations must be enforced to prevent unregulated black market products being sold to consumers; and 4) preventing youth access to nicotine products and balancing the debate with the benefits of adult smokers switching to lower risk products.

Murphy then turned to the importance of the race to zero combustion, setting out the relative harm reductions (90 percent to 95 percent less) from heated-tobacco, vapor and oral products as compared to combustibles. Consumers using lower risk noncombustible tobacco and nicotine products experience substantially lower levels of toxins, comparable to levels observed in those who quit using tobacco products altogether.

He focused on the need for the industry to codify what is meant by THR: a race to zero combustion, not zero nicotine use, and reducing cigarette prevalence to below 5 percent, the accepted threshold for effectively zero in a country. He highlighted Sweden, which, through the use of snus and oral tobacco products, will achieve its smoking target 16 years ahead of the EU and has the lowest smoking-related disease outcomes anywhere in the EU.

He then turned to the importance of world-class science in providing a robust evidence base to substantiate the role of reduced-risk products (RRPs) in global THR. Regulators need it to form the basis of regulation; politicians need it so they can cut through the rhetoric; and consumers need it so they can feel confident in switching to lower risk products. He remarked that industry science is necessary as regulators require specific data on the manufactured products, as seen in the U.S. with premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) regulations or in the EU with the TPD.

Murphy closed by lamenting the polarization of the global debate on THR and the lack of scientific conferences where all stakeholders—industry included—can debate scientific studies and come to common conclusions on THR science to drive progress forward. His final remarks highlighted that the race to zero combustion has only really begun and that common science conclusions must form the basis of what the industry does.