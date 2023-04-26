Anger Over Subsidies for Dutch Cigarette Factory

Members of Parliament are angry that Philip Morris received a €268,000 ($296,059) subsidy from the Dutch government in 2021, reports Dutch News.

The subsidy was to help Philip Morris’ Bergen op Zoom factory, which produces components for tobacco-based cigarettes and electronic cigarettes, become more sustainable. The money came from the economic affairs ministry’s fund to help companies cut carbon dioxide emissions.

“This is an example of why we want tough rules for these sorts of factories,” said GroenLinks Member of Parliament Suzanne Kroeger.

“It is absurd that we are making money available to make factories we want to see closed down more sustainable.”

Philip Morris refunded the money later that year after deciding not to carry out the work.