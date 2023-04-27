Jordan Government Denies Cigarette Tax Increase Rumors

No new taxes will be imposed on any goods or services in Jordan, including cigarettes and tobacco, according to the Income and Sales Tax Department, reports Jordan News.

The department said rumors of an increase are unfounded.

Previously, Finance Minister Muhammad Al-Ississ confirmed the government’s commitment not to impose any new taxes or increase taxes.

Al-Ississ expects non-tax revenues to grow by 6.6 percent compared to the re-estimation for 2022.