The Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee (TPSAC) will hold a meeting to discuss the Requirements for Tobacco Product Manufacturing Practice proposed rule on May 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The proposed rule is open for public comment until Sept. 6, 2023.

The TPSAC meeting will be available via a free webcast. Electronic or written comments on the meeting must be submitted by May 11 for consideration by the committee.