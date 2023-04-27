Vietnam: Health Ministry Worried About Students Vaping

Vietnam’s health ministry is concerned about rising incidents relating to student vaping, according to VietnamPlus.

According to the ministry’s Department of Medical Service Administration, there have been many incidents of students requiring emergency medical attention due to nicotine poisoning and other chemicals present in e-cigarettes and heated cigarette products.

The department believes that e-cigarettes and heated cigarettes pose risks and contribute to drug abuse and other addictive behaviors, which adversely affect the health and lifestyle of adolescents.

The department urges more communication and awareness-raising efforts about the dangers of these products, suggesting that health departments advise the People’s Committees of provinces and cities to issue directives to regularly propagate the harmful effects of ordinary cigarettes, e-cigarettes and heated cigarettes and that regulations should be promptly enforced and inspection activities enhanced.