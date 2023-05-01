Safety Valve

In the nicotine ecosystem, fine-cut tobacco (FCT) fulfils an important function: More affordable than higher taxed factory-made cigarettes (FMC), it serves as a buffer between the latter and illicit smokes. For the past decade, however, sales of FCT have declined in line with those of FMC.

Across the European Union, home to some of the world’s leading markets for roll-your-own and make-your-own products, FCT consumption stood at 78,638 tons in 2021, down from 80,986 tons in 2020, according to the EU Commission. Germany led the European FCT market with a volume of 25,727 tons in 2021 compared with 26,328 tons in the previous year. Other major markets in 2021 were France (7,288 tons), Spain (6,219 tons), Italy (5,303 tons) and Belgium (5,036 tons). Each of them witnessed declines compared to 2020.

Due to the heterogeneous nature of the EU hand-rolling tobacco market, it is difficult to identify a unionwide FCT trend, according to Peter van der Mark, secretary general of the European Smoking Tobacco Association (ESTA). “The fine-cut tobacco market in Europe is characterized by a variety of very different markets, each with its specificities and level of maturity,” he told Tobacco Reporter in a recent conversation. “If one should, however, try and capture a general trend, I believe best is to say that FCT has been unstable with more ups and downs since we last talked than during the past 10 years during which the trend was a slow but steady decline.”

The ESTA observed that in mature FCT markets, such as the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium or France, the decline was sharper than elsewhere. Although recent economic conditions may have temporarily slowed down this decline, there is reason to believe the accelerated downward trend will continue in those markets, according to the trade group.

Van der Mark doubts that recent developments, such as the introduction of novel products such as nicotine pouches, has significantly changed the tobacco market in Europe. Meanwhile, the impact of Covid and the sanitary or economic measures to counter the pandemic depended heavily on the price levels of tobacco products.

“For example, we witnessed in many markets that FCT fully fulfilled its buffer function, especially following border closures,” says van der Mark. “In France, for instance, consumers could no longer access cheaper cross-border cigarettes or illicit ones. As a result, FCT sales went up significantly during that period, capturing consumers that otherwise do not source their tobacco on the French legal market. This, however, was very conjunctural as sales immediately reverted to ‘normal’ levels when travel restrictions were lifted. It was also not a phenomenon occurring in all member states but one linked to where an extensive parallel market existed—the higher [the typical sales in the parallel market], the more sudden was the shift toward FCT.”

Observations also confirm the buffer function of FCT in the economic crisis brought about by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to van der Mark. “The downturn and inflationary period already put—and continues doing so—consumers’ disposable incomes under pressure to varying extents from one country to another,” he says. “When faced with higher budgetary constraints—and provided that FCT is taxed appropriately—consumers are more likely to switch to FCT. The alternative is that outpriced consumers source their tobacco outside of the legal domestic market. Our forecast therefore is that FCT sales will continue to slightly grow in countries where FCT taxation is not prohibitively high in comparison to cigarettes and that in other cases, consumption of nonduty-paid cigarettes will rise.”