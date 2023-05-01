Seeking Substitutes

When it comes to tobacco, India holds several records: It is the world’s second-largest consumer, third-largest producer and fifth-largest exporter. Its consumption pattern is also remarkable. According to the 2016–2017 Global Adult Tobacco Survey, 266.8 million adult Indians—28.6 percent of the country’s population—use tobacco in some form.

However, with 199.4 million consumers, the most used tobacco product is smokeless (SLT). Only 99.5 million Indians consume tobacco by smoking it. Of these, only 37.5 million smoke cigarettes. Most smokers prefer bidis—cheap, unfiltered cigarettes made of tobacco flakes wrapped in a tendu or temburni leaf that are even more hazardous to health than factory-made cigarettes.

India has the world’s largest number of SLT users. Unfortunately, the type of SLT that prevails here does not reside on the low end of the risk continuum like other smokeless products such as Swedish snus do. A pasteurized oral tobacco with limited negative health effects, snus has helped Sweden achieve the world’s lowest smoking prevalence. Indian SLTs, by contrasts, are considered “uniquely deadly” by experts.

Indian SLTs come in a large variety. The most commonly used variants are khaini, a mixture of tobacco and lime, and gutkha, which comprises tobacco, slaked lime, paraffin wax as well as catechu, an extract of acacia trees and crushed areca (betel) nut. Other local forms of SLTs contain mixtures of betel quid or paan masala. All are highly addictive and full of carcinogens. In addition to the typical ingredients, they can be laced with thousands of chemicals. Available for a few rupees, these SLTs are affordable for low-income groups. Like bidis, they are predominantly consumed in rural areas, where almost 70 percent of the country’s population lives. SLTs are responsible for an estimated 350,000 premature deaths annually in India.

In line with its national health policy, India aims to reduce the number of tobacco users by 30 percent by 2025. The country closely adheres to the World Health Organization’s abolitionist guidelines, but its tobacco control measures are often contradictory. Attempts to curb tobacco use have remained limited to tax hikes on cigarettes rather than bidis and a ban on e-cigarettes and heated-tobacco products. In 2012, all states banned the manufacture, sale and distribution—but not the public use—of pre-packaged gutkha under laws that defined the product as a food. Some states extended this ban to other oral tobacco products, such as paan masala. Enforcement of these bans has been weak, however.

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Kiran Melkote of AHER, a harm reduction group, outlined the reasons for India’s ineffective tobacco control policy. “Many arms of the government work at cross purposes and implement policies that even on paper are in direct conflict with the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control. The health ministry tries to implement awareness campaigns and maintain zero industry contact norms for its employees while the commerce ministry provides loans and support for tobacco cultivation and the finance ministry bans e-cigarettes and incentivizes bidi manufacturers. All of them generally ignore oral tobacco. The answer therefore lies in understanding that the strategies used in the developed world where the predominant form of tobacco is the cigarette may not really impact tobacco use in India. Here we have a larger population with different problems and an admitted inability to implement existing laws.”