The Pharmacology of Nicotine

I’ll now describe in more detail how nicotine gets into the body and then the brain. This depends on the fascinating interplay between the route of administration and the chemical formulation, for example, free base or salt of nicotine. Regarding the route of administration, one can have an intuitive and qualitative understanding by considering the number of barriers and distance from the site of application to the brain.

When inhaled, nicotine has a short journey with few barriers as it is absorbed into the oxygenated arterial blood and goes from the heart to the brain within 10 seconds.

When swallowed, nicotine has a much longer journey with several barriers as it has to make its way through the stomach on to the small intestine before it can be absorbed into the bloodstream. Then it is in the deoxygenated venous blood that goes to the liver, then through veins to the heart, then through the lungs, where it finally meets the starting point for the inhaled nicotine. Importantly, the liver acts as a paper shredder for drugs and metabolizes them before they are delivered to the rest of the body.

When applied by a patch, the skin provides an additional barrier before nicotine can enter the bloodstream. Surprisingly, an intravenous injection of nicotine results in a slower route to the brain than inhalation.

For the intuitive understanding of the routes and rates, one can think about the physiological role of each system. The job of the lungs is to absorb large amounts of oxygen and quickly deliver it to the brain, the importance of which is driven home by considering that consciousness is lost within tens of seconds if inhibited. In contrast, the job of the gastrointestinal tract is to absorb food for energy, which is not needed at the pace of oxygen. Moreover, the job of the liver has evolved to protect us from the remarkably diverse and potentially harmful chemicals we consume in our diets, and in this regard, a drug is just another nonfood or non-nutrient to be inactivated and removed.

The uptake of nicotine can be more precisely studied quantitatively by monitoring nicotine in the blood and graphing this over time. This reveals an initial increase, a peak and then a tapering off, and numbers can be put to the time and concentration at the peak and the area under the curve. The hit comes from a combination of the speed of the peak and the maximum concentration, and the craving comes from when the concentration falls below a critical activity threshold. The different routes of administration show characteristic concentration over time profiles, with inhaled nicotine showing a fast peak within minutes whereas a patch-delivered nicotine shows a slow increase, taking an hour to peak. This has implications in the user experience and the success of nicotine-replacement therapies for tobacco harm reduction. The rate of decrease in nicotine concentration is similar for all routes of administration due to the same elimination mechanisms: a combination of metabolism by the liver and excretion by the kidney into the urine.