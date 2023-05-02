Zimbabwe Tobacco Sales Bring in Millions 

Zimbabwe’s tobacco revenue has reached $258 million, 19 percent more than in the comparable 2022 period, reports NewsDay.

“Income/revenue to farmers increased by 19 percent from $216 million to $258 million this year owing to the tobacco value chain transformation strategy, which is currently in motion, and this is likely to increase the country’s chances of achieving the objectives of V30,” said John Basera, permanent secretary of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, referring to the government’s strategy to reduce poverty. “Tobacco output grew marginally by 1 percent from 211,100,219 kg produced during the 2020/2021 production season to 212,711,370 kg in the 2021/2022 season.”

Tobacco production is expected to increase by 9 percent from 212,703 tons.

Total deliveries were up by 18 percent to 86.14 million kg compared to 72.21 million kg in the same period last year while the average price firmed by 1 percent from $2.97 per kilogram in 2022 to $3 per kilogram in the same period this year.