FDA to Finish Reviewing PMTAs by End of Year

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it is on track to finish reviewing premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) for the most prevalent e-cigarettes by the end of the year, reports CSP.

The FDA has reviewed 52 percent of covered applications as of March 31. Covered applications are for new tobacco products on the market as of Aug. 8, 2016, with a PMTA filed by Sept. 9, 2020, and sold under the brands Juul, Vuse, Njoy, Logic, Blu, Smok, Suorin or Puff Bar and reach 2 percent or more of total retail sales volume per NielsenIQ reports, according to CSP.

Based on the latest status report, the FDA plans to have 53 percent of covered applications acted on by June 30, 55 percent of covered applications acted on by Sept. 30 and 100 percent of covered applications acted on by Dec. 31.

The court-ordered deadline for FDA review of PMTAs was Sept. 9, 2021, but the agency did not meet that deadline and now has to file regular status reports on progress. The next status report is due by July 24.