Philippines: Seized Cigarettes Destroyed

Seized fake cigarettes, raw materials and cigarette manufacturing machines were destroyed in a fire that affected three warehouses in Porac, Pampanga, Philippines, reports The Philippine Star. The items were worth about PHP4.8 billion ($86.8 million). The fire burned for 15 hours despite efforts from firefighters.

The Bureau of Customs and the Bureau of Internal Revenue had seized the destroyed items in raids across the country over the past several years. The warehouses were used as storage for what would later be used as evidence against suspects charged in court.

The warehouses are owned by Digama Waste Management Services and Greenleaf 88 Nonhazardous Waste Disposal.