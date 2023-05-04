PMI Holds Virtual Annual Meeting

Philip Morris International held its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. Andre Calantzopoulos, executive chairman of the board, addressed shareholders and answered questions. Jacek Olczak, CEO, gave a business presentation, which included an overview of PMI’s strong performance in 2022 and encouraging start to 2023; robust business fundamentals and rapid progress on its smoke-free transformation; excellent momentum in the heat-not-burn and nicotine pouch categories; further progress on sustainability, with continued recognition by leading external stakeholders; and commitment to rewarding shareholders over time.

“Our smoke-free transformation continued apace in 2022, with the growth of smoke-free products to nearly one-third of total net revenues for the year and the achievement of two important milestones—the acquisition of Swedish Match and the agreement to gain the full rights to commercialize IQOS in the U.S. in April 2024,” said Olczak.

“As a global smoke-free champion with leading brands IQOS and Zyn, we are well positioned to further accelerate our transformation in the years to come to the benefit of the company, our shareholders, other stakeholders and public health,” he said.

Approximately 81 percent of the shares entitled to vote were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy. The shareholders elected 12 nominees for director; approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of named executive officers; approved, on an advisory basis, a one-year interval for the vote on the compensation of named executive officers; ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers SA as independent auditors; and voted against the shareholder proposal. Final voting results will be included in a Form 8-K that PMI will file with the SEC in the coming days.

An archived copy of the webcast of the meeting will be available for approximately one year from the date of the meeting. The presentation slides and script will be available as well.