Cuban Tobacco Growers Reinvest in Tractors

Tobacco producers of Havana cigars plan to reinvest their income in the purchase of tractors to boost the economic sector in Cuba, reports Prensa Latina.

Granma newspaper published a story referencing the acquisition in Pinar del Rio of 270 tractors this year. The farmers were able to acquire the tractors through a financing scheme in which they receive part of the payment for their harvest in foreign currency.

Pinar del Rio produces 60 percent to 70 percent of the tobacco harvest for the country. Marino Murillo, president of the Tabacuba Business Group, stressed the importance of the delivery of the tractors to the region. Pinar del Rio received a first delivery of 45 tractors, and another batch of more than 20 tractors was sent to the provinces of Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara and Cienfuegos.