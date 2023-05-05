Jordan Citizens Complain of High Tobacco Prices

Citizens in Jordan have raised concerns about increasing tobacco product prices despite government assurance that taxes will not be raised and no new taxes will be imposed, reports Jordan News.

The price of tobacco products has reportedly increased significantly without prior warning to consumers. Many smokers have expressed frustration, stating they cannot afford to pay the new prices and criticizing the government for failing to control the price increase.

Dirar Al-Harasees, chairman of the financial committee in the lower house, expressed surprise by the hike as well, calling on the government to clarify the reason behind the increase and questioning who decided to raise the prices.

Manufacturing companies are not authorized to raise prices unilaterally without approval of the House of Representatives to impose new taxes, according to Harasees.