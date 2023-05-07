Vietnam Urges Stricter Control of New Products

The Ministry of Health in Vietnam has called for stricter control of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products that are not licensed in the country, reports VnExpress International.

In a recent document addressed to various government ministries and committees, the ministry asked for increased communication about the dangers of such products and for stronger measures to be taken against their purchase, sale, and trading.

Despite not being allowed in Vietnam, these products are becoming increasingly popular and are widely available on the internet. According to statistics from the World Health Organization, a growing number of Vietnamese students are using e-cigarettes, with 2.6 percent of those aged 15-17 vaping in 2019, and a 2022 survey revealing that 3.5 percent of those aged 13-15 use e-cigarettes.

There have been reports of students being poisoned by nicotine and liquids used in these products. The ministry also highlighted the risk of these products leading to social problems and addiction-related crime.