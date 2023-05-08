Zinwi to Hold Flavoring Event at UK Vapor Expo

Zinwi Biotech, a major Chinese e-liquid manufacturer, has announced it will bring its Good Flavor products to the UK Vaper Expo from May 12 – 14 in Birmingham. Attendees of the occasion will have the opportunity to witness firsthand Zinwi’s Good Flavor and will be able to customize their own flavors during the event.

“Zinwi’s products are known to be equivalent to three keywords in the industry: high return to flavor, high smoothness and high stability,” stated to a Zinwi spokesperson. “The primary reason behind the ‘high return to flavor’ characteristic is the stringent fragrance selection process.”

The “high return to flavor” concept is the requirement that each component of Zinwi’s e-liquids to have the highest levels of quality and purity. One of the most important components of an e-liquid is fragrance and the fragrance selection process begins in Quality Control where Zinwi analyzes a fragrance’s physical and chemical indicators and the legality of the components used, according to the spokesperson.

“It is then followed by our sensory evaluation team to evaluate the richness and purity level of the fragrances,” the spokesperson said. “The samples and the finished products will then be evaluated by Quality Control to ensure the highest level of quality of the e-liquid after the fragrances have been added to the products in the testing and manufacturing stage.”

Another reason Zinwi’s e-liquid has an enhanced flavor profile is the company’s Atomization Technology Research Center, which has self-developed nicotine salts and the sweeteners used in the e-liquids to ensure the highest quality of those components of the e-liquid formula, according to the spokesperson.

“Nicotine salt has been delicately developed taking into close consideration the stirring time, the temperature, and the amount of nicotine added in combination with other components such as benzoic acid. The diverse range of sweeteners are also developed to match different vaping devices, for example, different puff-range disposable devices and ceramic core vaping devices,” the spokesperson explained.

“Sweeteners can easily affect the flavor either to be ‘too sweet’ or ‘not enough sweet.’ Having a diverse range of sweeteners can avoid the “too sweet” or “not enough sweet” challenge and help the finished products to maintain the ‘high return to flavor’ characteristic.”

Additionally, Zinwi’s flavoring team are some of the most experienced in the industry. Apart from flavorist’s own flavoring experiences, Zinwi’s flavoring team together has created over 50, 000 formulas, and hundreds more are added every day on average.

“Zinwi’s good flavor products are not attributed by one single factor,” said the spokesperson. “It is the combined factors including the raw materials selection, the self-developed e-liquid components such as nicotine salts and sweeteners, the quality control procedures and the well-trained flavoring team that guarantee the good flavor.”

Established in 2016 and headquartered in the Guangming District of Shenzhen, China, Zinwi Biotech is a high-tech company that specializes in providing integrated e-liquid solutions including R&D, production and sales services to global e-cigarette manufacturers and brands. Due to its strong R&D capabilities, stringent quality control procedures and premium client network, Zinwi has become the world’s leading integrated e-liquid solutions provider.