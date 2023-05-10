Logic Challenges Marketing Denial Of Its Menthol Product

E-cigarette maker Logic filed papers in court on May 9 that challenge the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s marketing denial orders (MDO) that it issued against two brands: Logic Pro Menthol E-Liquid Package and Logic Power Menthol E-Liquid Package, reports Bloomberg Law.

Logic called the FDA’s MDOs “arbitrary and capricious.”

The 3rd Circuit Court entered a stay on the FDA’s MDOs in December 2022. The MDOs were the FDA’s first-ever MDOs directed at menthol e-cigarette products.