BAT to Upgrade Bangladesh Factory

British American Tobacco Bangladesh plans to invest BDT607 million ($5.65 million) in equipment and a centralized uninterrupted power supply device, reports The Daily Star.

In Dhaka Stock Exchange filing, the multinational company said its board has approved the investment decision.

The company will use the money to purchase winnower tobacco recovery equipment, a hinge-lid cigarette making and packing line, and a centralized uninterrupted power supply device.

The investment would enhance the capacity and productivity of the company and would be funded from internal sources and bank financing, the filing said.