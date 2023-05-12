Top Court Asked to Review Avail Case

Avail Vapor has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to examine a lower court’s refusal to review a marketing denial order issued by the Food and Drug Administration to Avail products.

In its petition, known as a Writ of Certiorari, Avail asks the Supreme Court to consider the lower court’s legal reasoning and decision.

Among other things, Avail argues in its petition that the FDA’s decisionmaking was arbitrary and capricious; that another court sided with a different petitioner against the FDA on the same basic arguments; and that the case is significant not only for Avail but for the entire industry and its customers.

The Supreme Court has not yet decided whether it will hear Avail’s case.