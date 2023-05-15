FEELM Max Disposable Vape Launched at UK Expo

The innovative new disposable vaping system FEELM Max was launched during the UK Vaper Expo in Birmingham on May 13.

The FEELM Max is now available in the UK and EU markets. The event was attended by many top-level e-cigarette industry representatives and FEELM clients, including BAT, RELX International, Totally Wicked and KIWI.

A subsidiary of Smoore Technology, the world’s largest vaping company, SMOORE, FEELM unveiled the advanced FEELM Max solution that the company says brings three major breakthroughs to vaping, including the advanced heating technology of the Ceramic Coil S1, a constant power control system and “mindful design,” according to a press release.

The FEELM Max uses the new Ceramic Coil S1, which is designed to deliver “a superior vaping experience” and offers an increased puff count that sets a new benchmark in the market.

“Benefitting from its cotton-free design and the resulting improvement of e-liquid utilization, the FEELM Max is able to boost puff count by more than 30 percent compared to cotton coil disposable solutions, providing 800 more puffs and setting a new benchmark for 2ml (e-liquid volumes),” said Johnny Zhang, assistant president at FEELM. “This innovation allows products using the FEELM Ceramic Coil S1 to offer increased puff counts while remaining totally compliant with all local regulations.”

Additionally, the new S1 coil decreases the number of impurities created in the heating process by 78 percent, resulting “in fresher breath and no unpleasant aftertaste.”

The new system also has several technological innovations. The FEELM Max solution uses a constant power energy management system for stable vaping. This technology improves taste consistency by 35 percent, which further enhances the user experience, according to the release.

FEELM Max products have a transparent e-liquid tank for both aesthetics and user convenience that allows consumers to easily see how much e-liquid is left in the device.

The first industrial whole-chain recycling program was also introduced by FEELM during the UK event. Collaborating with RELX International in the UK, FEELM has “taken the responsibility for implementing a scheme that will facilitate vape recycling to a fuller extent, thereby minimizing the environmental impact.”

Bing Du, the CEO and founder of RELX International stated at the event: “Thanks to the groundbreaking technology of FEELM Max, and driven by our legendary partnership with FEELM, RELX International is on course to revolutionize the vaping experience across the globe.”

The company’s commitment to making recycling more accessible demonstrates its dedication to environmental sustainability, according to the release. As the initiative gains traction, it could serve as a model for other industries looking to implement eco-friendly practices and engage adult customers in sustainability efforts.

FEELM intends to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in vaping technology, while keeping its commitment to sustainability and compliance at the heart of its operations, according to the release. “The company’s mission to shape a better vaping industry, not only for today but for generations to come, remains stronger than ever,” Zhang said.