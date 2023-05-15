Portugal Considers New Rules for Tobacco Products

New legislation aims to restrict the use and sale of all tobacco products in Portugal, including e-cigarettes and heated tobacco.

A new bill would ban smoking in outdoor spaces next to public buildings such as schools, colleges and hospitals. It will also tighten control over the sale and marketing of cigarettes and other tobacco products in the country.

The aim is that by 2025 tobacco products will only be available for purchase in tobacconists, petrol stations and airports, reports EuroNews.

If enacted, it will no longer be possible to sell tobacco directly or through vending machines in places such as restaurants, bars, concert halls and venues, casinos, fairs and exhibitions. The products will also be prohibited at music festivals.

Portugal is also complying with the European directive of June 29, 2022, which puts heated tobacco products on an equal footing with other tobacco products.