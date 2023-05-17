Pinney Associates Announces New Leadership

Pinney Associates has announced a new leadership team.

Joe Gitchell recently assumed the role of CEO, Lucy Owen is its new president, Judy Ashworth has been promoted to senior vice president, and Robyn Gougelet has been promoted to vice president, health policy and regulatory strategy.

In their new roles, they provide strategic advice and tactical support to help clients reduce regulatory risk and achieve regulatory approval across our four practice areas. Pinney Associates helps clients switch prescription medications to over-the-counter status, supports the clinical and regulatory development of central nervous system-active medications, advises on the development and commercialization of dietary ingredients and supplements, and advances research and policies to minimize the death and disease caused by smoking cigarettes.

Owen guides clients through the complex and dynamic Rx-to-OTC switch regulatory process and specializes in developing and executing science-based regulatory strategies. Ashworth guides the clinical development of CNS-active drugs in a challenging and rapidly evolving regulatory environment.

Gougelet advises clients on public health legislative and regulatory policy efforts, as well as regulatory submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“We are thrilled to have promoted these talented individuals to our leadership team,” said John Pinney, founder and chair of Pinney Associates, in a statement. “Each of them brings unique skills and experiences that will help us continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and better public health.”

“For over thirty years, Pinney Associates has worked hand-in-hand with our clients to overcome their regulatory and policy challenges by identifying root causes and developing innovative solutions based on medical and behavioral science and public health. We look forward to future collaborations with clients to increase access to products that advance individual and public health,” said CEO Joe Gitchell.

Pinney Associates is a science-based health consulting firm with resources and experience in scientific, medical, public health, regulatory and commercial aspects of prescription and consumer healthcare products.