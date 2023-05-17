TPSAC to Discuss Proposed Manufacturing Rule

The Tobacco Products Scientific Advisory Committee (TPSAC) will hold a meeting to discuss the Requirements for Tobacco Product Manufacturing Practice (TPMPs) proposed rule on May 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The proposed rule is open for public comment until Sept. 6, 2023.

The TPSAC meeting will be available via a free webcast. Electronic or written comments on the meeting needed to be submitted by May 11 for consideration by the committee.

More information about the meeting is available at the FDA’s website.