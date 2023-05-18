Altria Holds 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Altria Group held its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders on May 18. During the meeting, CEO Billy Gifford provided brief remarks and addressed shareholder questions.

During the meeting, shareholders elected to a one-year term each of the 12 nominees for Altria’s board of directors (board) named in the company’s 2023 proxy statement; ratified the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers as Altria’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2023; approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Altria’s named executive officers (NEOs); approved, on an advisory basis, that future advisory votes on the compensation of Altria’s NEOs should be held annually; and rejected two shareholder proposals.

Following the annual meeting, Altria’s board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable on July 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023.