Universal Announces Expansion at Shank’s Extracts

Universal Corp. has announced an approximately $30 million expansion project at its subsidiary Shank’s Extracts, a specialty ingredient, flavors and botanical extracts company, headquartered in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

As part of this multi-year project, Shank’s Extracts will expand its facilities to support anticipated requirements for additional liquid and dry manufacturing, packaging and refrigerated storage. The project also includes installation of other manufacturing capabilities.

“We are excited to announce this expansion in our facilities at Shank’s Extracts that will enable us to enhance and expand the product offerings of our plant-based ingredients platform,” said Universal Chairman, President and CEO George C. Freeman, III in a statement.

Universal expressed appreciation for the support of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and the City of Lancaster for their coordination and support of this project. “Shank’s Extracts has a long and impressive history in Lancaster County, and DCED is proud to have worked with the company to ensure they continue to grow right here in Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “The Commonwealth has a lot to offer to food manufacturers, from our strategic location to our dedicated and skilled workforce.”