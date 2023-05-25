Scandinavian Tobacco Reduces Share Capital

Scandinavian Tobacco Group will reduce its share capital from DKK93 million ($13.4 million) to DKK87 million by canceling some of its treasury shares, the company announced on its website. The board of directors resolved to complete the capital reduction on May 25, 2023, and the reduction of the share capital has been registered with the Danish Business Authority.

Following the capital reduction, the company’s share capital amounts to nominally DKK87 million divided into 87 million shares of DKK1 each. The total number of voting rights is 87 million.