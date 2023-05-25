Tobaccoville Announces Water Recycling Facility

Reynolds American Inc. will build a water reclamation plant at the Reynolds Operations Center in Tobaccoville, North Carolina, USA.

To be constructed by NextEra Energy Resources, the WaterHub facility is projected to reclaim more than 60 million gallons of water a year, equivalent to the annual water supply of approximately 550 average U.S. households.

“We are so proud to embark on the WaterHub project with NextEra Energy Resources at our flagship operations center in the U.S.,” said Bernd Meyer, executive vice president of operations at Reynolds, in a statement. “This project is not only a first for Reynolds but for the entire global BAT Group and is an important step toward reaching Reynolds’ water stewardship targets for 2025. Through the WaterHub, Reynolds is playing its part in the BAT Group’s progress against its goal of 35 percent less water withdrawn across global operations.”

NextEra Energy Resources’ WaterHub installation includes plans to break ground on the project in Tobaccoville in the fall of 2023. The project is forecasted to be finalized and fully operational by the end of 2024.