Innokin and Breeze Reprimanded for Unauthorized Sales

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned the manufacturers of two popular disposable e-cigarette brands that their products are unauthorized for sale in the United States.

The product involved are Esco Bars, which is manufactured by Shenzhen Innokin Technology Co., and Breeze, which is imported into the U.S. by Breeze Smoke. Esco Bars and Breeze are presently among the most commonly sold brands of disposable products in the country, according to the FDA.

“The science clearly shows that a majority of youth who use e-cigarettes report that the products they are using are disposable and flavored” said Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, in a statement. “Given their appeal to youth, these products are a priority for FDA compliance and enforcement action.”

The recent FDA actions could signal that the agency will no longer consider pending premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) when deciding which companies to enforce against. Esco Bar is believed to have a pending PMTA, according to Vaping360. Breeze Smoke reportedly received marketing denials orders for several products in 2021.

Thousands of other products remain on the market awaiting PMTAs without facing enforcement actions.

Innokin and Breeze Smoke have 15 days to dispute the allegations in the FDA’s warning letters.