The waiting period under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 has expired for Altria Group’s acquisition of Njoy Holdings.

This means no further regulatory review by the federal antitrust authorities is required in connection with the Transaction.

“Subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, we expect to complete the transaction in the second quarter of 2023,” Altria wrote in a statement.