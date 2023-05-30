Fiji Tobacco Farming Increasing

Tobacco farming in Fiji is increasing, according to FBC News.

With tobacco cultivation taking only three months in Fiji, many farmers are turning to the crop as an easier, faster agricultural endeavor. BAT offers support for tobacco farming in the area as well.

“Before, it’s really doing cash crop from the farm and then load it and take it to the market and sell, but this one, it’s different; the market is there,” said one farmer.

Tobacco farming is significantly easier than traditional sugar cane farming, according to another farmer. “Sugar cane farming is very hard. This one [tobacco] is only 3 [months to] 4 months, 4 months finished, which is a good, big amount.”

BAT offers access to quality seeds and modern farming techniques as well as training programs and knowledge-sharing initiatives. BAT employs more than 300 farmers across Fiji.