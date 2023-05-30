Saudi Arabia: New Company Offers Tobacco-Free Nicotine Products

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has launched Badael, a new company offering tobacco-free nicotine products, reports the Saudi Gazette. Badael will offer its products across Saudi Arabia by the end of 2023 with an aim to expand regionally and internationally in the long term.

The PIF announced the establishment of Badael in the run-up to the World Health Organization’s World No Tobacco Day. The company aims to develop, manufacture and distribute innovative products targeted to reduce smoking prevalence and promote healthier lifestyles by offering tobacco-free and less harmful alternatives.

Badael will also aim to deliver on the PIF’s localization mandate by supporting domestic manufacturing, sourcing raw materials, knowledge transfer and development of intellectual property.

The company’s products will be manufactured in Saudi Arabia. Badael aims to provide new economic opportunities and create jobs in the area.