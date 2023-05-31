KT&G Appoints Board For Intergenerational Cooperation

KT&G has appointed members for the third term of its Sangsang Junior Board.

The Sangsang Junior Board is a collaborative body for improving corporate culture, aiming to facilitate communication between young members and management.

To help meet this objective, the board appointed KT&G CEO Baek Bok-in as an honorary member.

For the third term of the Sangsang Junior Board, KT&G selected eight individuals through an internal recruitment process. The selected members will serve for 10 months.

In this third term, the board plans to drive corporate culture innovation to help KT&G achieve its vision of becoming a “global top-tier” leader. Furthermore, the board will promote vision alignment and implement improvements in working methods through meetings with management.

“Improving corporate culture and innovating work methods from a fresh perspective will be the fundamental competitiveness for realizing our ‘global top-tier’ vision,” said Baek Bok-in. “Together with the third term of the Sangsang Junior Board, we will strive to establish a corporate culture where all members are respected and work passionately toward creating a company where everyone wants to work.”