TMA to Host TPMP Workshop

TMA is collaborating with EAS Consulting Group to host a one-day workshop on tobacco product manufacturing practices (TPMPs) on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City at Reagan National Airport.

The workshop will include expert speakers from manufacturers, suppliers and law firms to give a balanced and comprehensive analysis of the proposed regulation, its impact on business and the ability to hear shared experiences.

The event is open to all industry stakeholders interested in attending, though space is limited.

Registration is currently open.