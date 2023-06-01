A ‘Greenprint’ for Change

There’s a Better Way

In the U.K., a similar review of battery legislation has been delayed twice. The country has successfully embraced vaping as a tool for reducing smoking, but even as many smokers have quit with the help of e-cigarettes, the country has recently witnessed a surge in youth uptake, which in turn has sparked discussion about banning disposables. Such a move, Dunne says, would limit the positive impact of vaping on smoking rates, “and more smokers means more deaths and more cost to society.”

Instead of talking about bans, vaping advocates say regulators should focus on reducing the negative effects of disposable vapes. “On youth access, the UKVIA has been calling on government to police the sale of vapes to under-18s more effectively through a number of simple steps, including on-the-spot fines for rogue resellers of up to £10,000 ($12,660), up from £2,500,” he says. “On environmental impact, the UKVIA recently held a webinar which brought together politicians, regulators, manufacturers and the waste industry to discuss the issue and subsequently published a 22-point action plan for all stakeholders to help meet the challenge. More needs to be done in both areas, and we remain committed to working with all stakeholders to build effective solutions.”

Dubbed “Greenprint for Sustainable Vaping,” the plan proposes that retail staff receive enhanced training so that they can properly inform customers about recycling options and the greater cost-effectiveness of multiuse devices. Under the plan, shop operators would also be advised to place prominently located collection points in their stores and encourage vapers to use them.

Manufacturers and retailers should offer incentives to customers for recycling used devices and develop public information campaigns to normalize recycling so that vapers feel peer pressure to recycle and social shame if they don’t.

The plan calls for packaging to reinforce the message that vape devices must be recycled and for vape manufacturers to be acquainted with waste processing so that they can design their products in a way that will facilitate recycling. According to the action plan, all relevant vape businesses should be compliant with the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Regulations 2013, the Producer Responsibility Obligations (Packaging Waste) Regulations 2007 and other rules.

Most vape manufacturers are innovating to make their products more environmentally friendly, says Dunne. “For example, one brand I know of is going to be launching a single-use device later this year which is over 50 percent cardboard and uses biodegradable silicon in place of plastic. Another challenge for the waste companies is actually dismantling devices, and this is also an area where manufacturers are working hard to make the process easier. We’re not there yet, but there is lots of focus on this issue, and I am optimistic that the various stakeholders can work together to find workable solutions.”

Dunne says there is a simpler way of preventing youths from buying disposable vapes and at the same time limiting the waste problem than introducing taxes on single-use e-cigarettes, as has also been debated. “It is smokers from a disadvantaged background—who are generally in the highest smoking rate areas—who will be hit hardest by a tax on vapes, and for every one of them who returns to smoking as a result, that is a step back for all of us,” he says.

“There is a much better solution staring us in the face. There is currently a maximum fill level of 2 mg of e-liquid in a vape, single-use or otherwise, and this arbitrary number has no logic to it, safety or otherwise. If the government were to introduce a minimum fill level of 10 mg, you instantly achieve a number of things; firstly, the price would rise to around £15 or more, pricing out underage users, and you would reduce the environmental impact by 80 percent overnight.”