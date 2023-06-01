Altria Completes Acquisition of Njoy

Altria Group has completed its acquisition of Njoy Holdings. The tobacco giant has also updated its guidance for 2023 full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) in connection with the transaction.

“The completion of this transaction is a transformative step in our goal of ‘Moving Beyond Smoking,’” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s CEO. “We are pleased to have received antitrust clearance, and we are now fully focused on responsibly accelerating U.S. adult smoker and adult vaper adoption of Njoy Ace, currently the only pod-based e-vapor product to receive marketing authorization from the FDA.

“Our updated 2023 full-year EPS guidance range includes planned investments behind the U.S. commercialization of Njoy Ace and reflects our goal to deliver strong shareholder returns while making progress toward our vision.”

“We are excited to combine our resources with Njoy’s talented team to benefit adult tobacco consumers across the country,” said Shannon Leistra, the new president and CEO of Njoy.

As a result of the transaction, Altria expects to deliver 2023 full-year adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $4.89 to $5.03, representing a growth rate of 1 percent to 4 percent from an adjusted diluted EPS base of $4.84 in 2022.

“Our 2023 full-year adjusted diluted EPS guidance range includes planned investments in support of the company’s vision, such as (i) continued smoke-free product research, development and regulatory preparation expenses, (ii) enhancement of the company’s digital consumer engagement system and (iii) marketplace activities in support of the company’s smoke-free products, including planned investments behind the U.S. commercialization of Ace,” Altria wrote in a press note.

Altria’s updated guidance range also includes estimated amortization charges of approximately $50 million for the remainder of 2023 related to intangible assets acquired in the transaction.