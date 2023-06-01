Forging Ahead

Innokin continues innovating to reduce harm, improve the user experience and minimize the environmental impact of its products.

By Stefanie Rossel

Founded in 2011, Chinese vape product manufacturer Innokin is almost a veteran in the world of electronic cigarettes. The company set out with the goal to create a smoke-free world by combining technological innovations, leading designs and the highest standards of quality. Today, Innokin’s products are sold in 80 markets worldwide.

With a focus on continuous research and development and a 12,000 square meter factory in Shenzhen, Innokin has created a comprehensive portfolio of vaping products. Among its bestselling devices are the Endura and Platform series, which were introduced in 2015 and 2017, respectively. The company is also known for the MVP Pod, a streamlined device targeted at new vapers, which debuted in late 2021. In the same year, the manufacturer teamed up with Fourier Technology to present Sensis, the first vaporizer using fourth-generation technology: In contrast to previous generation devices that are based on single direction-current technology, the innovation uses alternating current, which sends electricity through the coil in both directions. According to Fourier Technology, alternating current increases the efficiency of heat transfer between the coil and liquid, which improves flavors and extends coil life.

In an industry that has become accustomed to seeing major hardware innovations every 12 months to 18 months, however, it was an e-liquid development that got Innokin in the headlines. In May last year, the company launched the Aquios Bar, formerly known as Lota Pod, a new sub-brand of vaporizers, for which it has partnered with Aquios Labs in the U.K. Aquios Bar was the first vaping solution to feature a water-based e-liquid.

The pod uses a groundbreaking technology developed by Aquios. Named AQ30, the technology enables the production of liquids containing 30 percent water through a specialized formulation process. Compared to traditional vapes, water-based liquid creates a smoother, cleaner vaping experience, delivers nicotine to the bloodstream more efficiently and significantly reduces the dehydration associated with vaping.

It allows the hardware to operate at considerably lower temperatures. Conventional e-liquids contain polypropylene glycol (PG) and vegetable glycerin (VG) as well as flavor and nicotine. PG and VG need to be heated to 189 degrees Celsius and 292 degrees Celsius, respectively, to produce a vapor that can be inhaled—a process that causes dehydration. Adding water to the liquid reduces the boiling point and vape temperatures, thus diminishing harmful substances in vapor.

“With a significantly lower operating temperature of 119 degrees Celsius, devices using our AQ30 water-based technology have been found to produce 92 percent less acetaldehyde and 81 percent less formaldehyde compared to traditional vapes,” explains Innokin co-founder George Xia. “We hope that by continuing to invest in water-based vaping, we can create a truly pure vaping experience.”